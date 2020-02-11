  1. Opinion
11 February 2020 - 14:08

Influence of Islamic Rev. stronger than enemies’ infiltration networks: IRGC

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Hossein Taeb, the head of the IRGC Intelligence service, said that enemies have established projects to infiltrate into the country since the Islamic Revolution victory but their plots are doomed to failure.

US is concentrating on infiltration projects in their hybrid war against Iran, Taeb told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday while attending the Feb. 11 rallies in Tehran.

Americans and Westerners’ investment in infiltration is increasing by the day, he said, adding that “they seek to affect people’s understanding and beliefs via establishing such networks.”

He went on to highlight that Iran’s intelligence services have a good command over such projects.

“It is true that they have started building networks earlier and were more experienced but as we go ahead, we are witnessing that the influence of the Revolution is defeating them,” Taeb said.

