41st victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution observed in New Delhi

This prestigious ceremony started with echoing national anthem of the Islamic Republic of Iran and India and following ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches of various countries and also elites, authors and academics in Indian universities congratulated the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution to the Iranian nation.

Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegini talked about the achievements of the Islamic Revolution gained in recent decades and added, “despite existence of challenges and sanctions imposed against the country, Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved progress significantly.”

In this ceremony, movies and films on salient achievements of the Islamic Revolution in various scientific, cultural and artistic fields were showcased. Also, an exhibition of artistic works was held on the sidelines of the ceremony.

Moreover, some pictures of Iran’s exquisite handicrafts and tourism attractions were put on display which was highly welcomed by participants.

MNA/IRN83670218