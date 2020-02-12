  1. Economy
Russian-Iranian trade turnover rising despite challenging external conditions: Russian official

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – The Russian-Iranian trade turnover is rising despite the challenging external conditions, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday.

"Despite the challenging external conditions, the Russian-Iranian trade turnover is rising. It increased to $2 bln last year," he said, according to TASS.

"We hope that the temporary agreement, which is aimed at creation of a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, will give an extra impetus to the ties' expansion," Morgulov said, adding that the agreement "was enforced last October."

Trade turnover between Russia and Iran amounted to $1.74 bln in 2018 and $1.589 bln in the period between January-September 2019.

Agriculture products are the backbone of trade turnover between the countries. Trade turnover in the agriculture sector amounted to 1.283 bln in January-September 2019, an increase of 41.6% year-on-year.

