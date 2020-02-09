830 tons of illicit drugs confiscated in Iran in 10 months

According to the official, 75 percent of the said amount have been seized in eastern parts of the country.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs.

The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said a week ago that anti-narcotics police of Zahedan traced the haul of a heavy consignment of illicit drugs through extensive operations.

