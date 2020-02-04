'Deal of the Century' Trump's latest attempt to escape from major defeat

“Deal of the Century is Trump’s last effort to escape from the major defeat against the Resistance Front. It is the most disgraceful plan of the century and just like the US “Greater Middle East” plan is doomed to failure,” he said.

Referring to the betrayal of some Arab leaders on the Palestinian issue, he added, “None of the Palestinian groups have accepted the plan, however, some Arab leaders concurred with it and followed US policies in the region.”

He went on to say, “US will not be loyal to the kings of this region just as they were not loyal to the Shah of Iran and Hosni Mubarak.”

“US is not able to defend Arab countries. After World War II, no power could launch missile attacks on US bases. The leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the head of the government and the Revolutionary Guards is the only power based on the strength of the Iranian nation that has the capability to launch missile attacks on the US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq. The US could not do anything because they saw all their forces at risk, and if they had tried to retaliate, we would have responded harsher.

“Trump is a tool for Zionists, and is a shameless president who directly ordered the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani] and terrorist operation," he noted.

Trump on Tuesday unveiled his so-called Deal of the Century, negotiated with the Israeli regime but without the Palestinians.

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with the US in late 2017 after Trump controversially recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

MNA/ 4844239