Ex- Saudi intelligence chief calls Trump's Mideast plan 'Frankenstein creation'

In an interview with CNBC, al Faisal said “what I have seen so far of that deal is that it is trying to make of Palestine what I can call a Frankenstein creation.”

"It is generally just a monstrous conception of a Palestinian state. It’s rightful capital Jerusalem is stripped from it, so that takes away its heart, and its borders are undefined and that takes away its soul,” he added.

“So, it is not going to go very far — not only in our part of the world — but the whole world has rejected it,” Al Faisal said.

Trump administration recently unveiled the so-called Deal of the Century, drawing condemnations from Palestine and the Islamic world that believe the plan to be in clear violation of the Palestinian’s rights. The EU also rejected the deal in a statement.

The plan has created a chorus of criticism among various countries' officials.

On February 8, for an instance, Marzouq al-Ghanim is the current speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly lashed out at Trump's proposed peace plan, known as the Deal of Century', throwing it into a rubbish bin in an open Parliament session, saying "its true place is in history's garbage bin." Reacting to the deal he asked, "Let us, the Arab nation, tell you! What if we pay a much higher price than what you suggest us to you to make leave our sacred things and get lost from out holy land?"

On the same day, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the proposed Israel-Palestine peace deal that was announced by US President Donald Trump is “utterly unacceptable“ and “grossly unjust.”

