Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s assassination marks end of US presence in region: Zarif

“The government which was not brave enough to fight with the commander in the battlefield, has to assassinate him in a cowardly terrorist act,” said Zarif in an interview with Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV.

"You should have fought with a commander in a battlefield not to act cowardly," he said.

“Trump's terrorist move to assassinate Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani has marked the end of US presence in the region,” Zarif added.

Iranian foreign minister noted, “The US conducted several acts in the region over the past weeks and revealed its nature, including the assassination of a military commander and indicating to all Arab states in the region that it is not a mediator in the conflict between the Arabs and the Zionist regime.”

“The US President Donald Trump suggested the plan of ‘Deal of the Century’ that encompasses more than that the Zionists demanded at any time,” Zarif said.

“The act Trump carried out is state terrorism, and he is currently accused of economic terrorism against the Iranian people, too,” he said, adding, “US president is also accused of cultural terrorism, as he has threatened to target Iran's cultural sites.”

“Iran will pursue these three charges through various authorities,” he highlighted.

“There are legal restrictions on the international scene, but Iran will use every opportunity to pursue the US acts against it,” he said, noting, “I will hold a session with the International legal experts to discuss the issue.”

