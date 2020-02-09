Martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani led to global movement against Arrogance: Rezaie

“Supporters of this movement are not just from the regional countries, but many free nations in the world know that the goal of the US in the region is to take over and steal away world energy resources so that American Colonialism can control the global trade," he added.

“Today, we need an international movement against the presence of US in the region, this movement and the awakening will also lead to the mobilization of other countries outside the region, and ultimately end in the ousting of US from the region," he noted.

The US terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on January 3. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

FA/FNA13981120000797