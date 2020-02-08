VIDEO: Kuwaiti Parl. Speaker throws Trump's peace plan in rubbish bin

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Marzouq al-Ghanim is the current speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly lashed out at Trump's proposed peace plan, known as the Deal of Century', throwing it into a rubbish bin in an open Parliament session, saying "its true place is in history's garbage bin." Reacting to the deal he asked, "Let us, the Arab nation, tell you! What if we pay a much higher price than what you suggest us to you to make leave our sacred things and get lost from out holy land?"