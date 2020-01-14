  1. Politics
14 January 2020 - 21:30

Real revenge will be expulsion of US forces from Iraq: IRGC spox

Real revenge will be expulsion of US forces from Iraq: IRGC spox

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) - Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Spokesman Second Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said on Tue. that real revenge will be taken when the US military forces are fully expelled from the region.

IRGC gave a harsh response to the US terrorist act in assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani, he said, adding, “Targeting of US airbase ‘Ain al-Asad’ in Al-Anbar province in Iraq by IRGC is the first move taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in retaliation of assassination of Iranian top commander Gen. Soleimani.”

 He went on to say that real revenge on the enemy will be realized when the US forces are completely expelled from the region and occupied al-Quds in Palestine is freed.”

Liberation of Bayt al-Maqdis (Jerusalem) was the main objective of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and IRGC will continue this way until this objective is realized, Ramezan Sharif emphasized.

MNA/FNA13981024001122

News Code 154574

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News