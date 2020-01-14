Real revenge will be expulsion of US forces from Iraq: IRGC spox

IRGC gave a harsh response to the US terrorist act in assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani, he said, adding, “Targeting of US airbase ‘Ain al-Asad’ in Al-Anbar province in Iraq by IRGC is the first move taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in retaliation of assassination of Iranian top commander Gen. Soleimani.”

He went on to say that real revenge on the enemy will be realized when the US forces are completely expelled from the region and occupied al-Quds in Palestine is freed.”

Liberation of Bayt al-Maqdis (Jerusalem) was the main objective of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and IRGC will continue this way until this objective is realized, Ramezan Sharif emphasized.

MNA/FNA13981024001122