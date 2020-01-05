Iran to raze Tel Aviv, Haifa to ground if US retaliates: Rezaei

“If the US retaliates to our military response, we will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground,” Expediency Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei warned in a tweet late on Sunday.

His tweet was in reaction to Donald Trump’s Saturday tweets in which the US president threatened to target 52 Iranian cultural sites in case Iran carried out its promised revenge over the US assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in reaction to Trump's threats said such a move would be filed as a war crime and another breach of international law.

Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were assassinated in US airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Friday.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that a harsh vengeance "in due time and right place" awaits criminals behind Soleimani's assassination.

