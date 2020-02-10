Iran not to hesitate to take any measures to protect its security: AEOI chief

Reminding of the importance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as an international achievement and criticizing the irrational policies of the US, Salehi said that Europe is responsible to maintain Iran Nuclear Deal as one of the key parties of the agreement and get rid of US bullying and unilateral policies.

AEOI chief described the preservation of the JCPOA as a provider of nuclear security and international efforts in this area.

Salehi blamed the US government for the current situation and condemned the irresponsible and unwise behavior of the ruling government in the US and Israel regime.

He also described US behavior in the international arena as terrorism, including the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, emphasizing Iran's seriousness in dealing with any such aggression and reciprocal response.

Citing widespread and ongoing nuclear security measures in the country, he called for the international community to deal with threats such as cyber-attacks of Stuxnet virus on Iran's nuclear facilities, as well as to condemn and halt these attacks and terrorist acts such as the assassination of Iranian scientists in the nuclear field.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Salehi left Tehran to Vienna on Sunday to participate at the third International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts (ICONS 2020).

The third International Conference on Nuclear Security: Sustaining and Strengthening Efforts (ICONS 2020) is organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It kicked off on Monday 10 February in Vienna, Austria and will be finished on Wednesday.

MNA/IRN 83669219