  1. Politics
3 February 2020 - 13:50

AEOI chief:

78% of Iranian soil under aerial coverage for uranium discovery

78% of Iranian soil under aerial coverage for uranium discovery

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said 78% of Iranian soil is being monitored by helicopters for the discovery of uranium ore and other minerals.

“We are far ahead in nuclear technology and we have already arrived at the stage for aerial discoveries of mines,” Iran’s nuclear chief said on Monday, adding “all stages of the job, including the extraction, are carried out by Iranian experts.”

“Except for the helicopter that we need to import, other equipment, the pilots and map readers are all Iranian,” he added.

“The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has extended the aerial monitoring of Iranian lands to 78%,” Salehi said, adding “although the AEOI’s primary objective is to discover uranium, the discovery of other mines such as iron, copper and rare-earth elements are also being looked into.”

MNA/4843151

News Code 155232

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News