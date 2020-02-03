78% of Iranian soil under aerial coverage for uranium discovery

“We are far ahead in nuclear technology and we have already arrived at the stage for aerial discoveries of mines,” Iran’s nuclear chief said on Monday, adding “all stages of the job, including the extraction, are carried out by Iranian experts.”

“Except for the helicopter that we need to import, other equipment, the pilots and map readers are all Iranian,” he added.

“The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has extended the aerial monitoring of Iranian lands to 78%,” Salehi said, adding “although the AEOI’s primary objective is to discover uranium, the discovery of other mines such as iron, copper and rare-earth elements are also being looked into.”

MNA/4843151