Trump-proposed so-called ‘Deal of Century’ doomed to failure: Velayati

The US so-called ‘Deal of Century’ should duly be called as deceptive plan of century.

He made the remarks on Thu. following the unveiling of Trump-proposed so-called ‘Deal of Century’ and condemned the move strongly.

In a statement, top adviser to Iranian Leader for International Affairs emphasized, “Trump’s so-called peace plan of ‘Deal of Century’ is to implement US strategy for destabilizing West Asia which will have very dangerous consequences such as disregarding various resolutions of the UN Security Council (UNSC), blatant violation of international laws, risk of widespread instability in the region, etc.”

A part of the statement is read as follows, “Trump-proposed so-called ‘Deal of Century’ will never come to an end and doom to failure as relocation of the Israeli capital from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem (Al-Quds) and recognition of Golan Heights did not bring about a palpable and tangible results for the US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

“Unveiling the peace plan of ‘Deal of Century’ by US President Trump will follow consolidation of solidarity among Palestinian people, expansion of wave of fighting against oppression and arrogance, development of process of Axis of Resistance qualitatively and quantitatively up to the liberation of Al-Quds, solidarity of Islamic UImmah and support of justice- and freedom seekers from the oppressed Palestinian nation.”

