US imposed 'Vision for Peace' a nightmare for region, world: FM Zarif

On his twitter account on Tue., Zarif wrote, “the so-called "Vision for Peace" is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer. But it is a nightmare for the region and the world

and, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree."

US President Donald Trump along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tue. announced the so-called Peace Plan of ‘Deal of the Century’.

US President Trump announced that Al-Quds will remain the capital of the Zionist regime.

In their reaction to this move, various Palestinian cities held massive rallies in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in condemning the move.

MNA/IRN83652378