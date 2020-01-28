Tehran reiterates support to Afghan peace process under govt. guidance

In a meeting with Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Tadamichi Yamamoto in Tehran on Monday, Zarif stressed the need for protecting votes of the Afghans and declaration of final results with transparency, expressing hope that the new Afghan government would be able to start its work soon.

The top diplomat also voiced Iran's support to the peace process until an agreement among Afghan groups, including Taliban, is reached.

Zarif stressed that the US plans cannot be trusted and called for the UN active role to ease peace talks.

Yamamoto, for his part, explained developments unfolding in the country and appreciated Iran for its backing during years of war in Afghanistan, and hailed Iran's positive role in helping solve problems faced by Afghanistan.

The UN team is currently in Tehran to discuss Afghan developments with the Iranian officials.

