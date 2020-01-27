US so-called Deal of Century ‘dead on arrival’

“Instead of a delusional “Deal of the Century” – which will be D.O.A. [dead on arrival] – self-described ‘champions of democracy’ would do better to accept Iran's democratic solution proposed by Ayatollah @khamenei_ir,” Zarif tweeted on Monday.

“A referendum whereby ALL Palestinians—Muslim, Jew or Christian—decide their future,” he added.

The "deal of the century", a backchannel plan to allegedly reach a peace settlement between the Israeli regime and the Palestinians, is reported to recognize the Israeli occupation of Palestine in exchange for economic incentives. The plan has widely been rejected by the Palestinians.

US President Donald Trump is expected to release the details of the long-delayed plan for Israeli-Palestinian agreement within days. Palestinians stress that any deal that will not address the issues of Jerusalem al-Quds, Palestinian refugees and borders will be recorded in history as fraud of the century.

Back in August, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called the deal as the “ploy of the century”, urging "everyone" to help defeat it.

"The ploy of the 'deal of the century' which is being plotted by the oppressive America and its treasonous cohorts is a crime against human society, and not just the Palestinian nation," the Leader said in August.

"We are inviting everyone to actively participate in defeating the enemy's ploy and deception and believe that with the power and strength from God, this and all other ploys of the imperialist front is doomed to failure vis-a-vis the efforts and faith of the resistance front," he added.

MNA