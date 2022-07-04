  1. Economy
Iran exports $358m of goods to Iraq via Mehran crossing

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Director-General of Customs Administration of the western province of Ilam has said that 358 million dollars of commodities have been exported to Iraq from the Mehran International Border in the current Iranian year.

In an interview with Mehr, Ruhollah Gholami said that 886,000 tons of goods were exported to Iraq through this border in the first quarter of this year.

This amount has increased by 100% in terms of weight and 73% in dollar value compared to the same period last year, he added.

He underlined that Ilam province customs has won first place this year out of 12 customs bordering Iraq.

The Mehran International Border has generated jobs for over 2,000 Iranians working currently in the place, he pointed out.

