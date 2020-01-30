Kermanshah prov. exports over $1.7bn worth of products in 10 months

Some 4,638,322 tons of products, valued at $1,797,952,946, were exported from customs offices and border marketplaces of this province from March 21 to Dec. 22, showing a 24 percent hike in terms of value and three percent decline in terms of weight.

Of total 4,638,322 tons of products, 2,588,314 tons of which, valued at $980,448,313, were exported from customs offices of this province including Parviz Khan, Khosravi and Paveh customs.

He put the number of products exported from the provincial customs offices in the 10 months of the current year at 798.

He went on to say that these products were exported from this province to 30 export target markets.

