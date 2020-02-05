Iran EXPO 2019 kicks off in Tehran

Chief Executive of International Exhibition of Shahr-e Aftab Mohammad Raouf Ghaderi made the remarks in the inaugural ceremony of 4th Iran EXPO 2019 and said, “export potentials of the country are due to the production capabilities. The more the country takes a wide gap from oil revenues, the more export potentials and capabilities of the country will be increased.”

He pointed to key role of private sector in economic prosperity of the county and added, “the 4th Export Potentials of the Islamic Republic of Iran will play a leading role in this regard.”

According to its official website, Iran EXPO is an international trade event that aims to help companies export their products, develop new markets, and promote their industries by serving as a platform for trade and commerce in Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the importance of non-oil export position. It will be a four-day event that caters to the trade audience, Iran Expo aims to strengthen economic relations between Iran and other countries. It targets key sectors or industries which are identified as having the capacity and capability to produce highly-quality products for export and more potential areas of investment.

It should be noted that Iran EXPO 2019 will run until Feb. 6.

