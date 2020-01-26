Fuel smuggling vol. shrinks 9mn lit. this year: Interior min.

Statistics showed that 80% of goods smuggling from the country is related to the fuel smuggling.

He made the remarks on Sun. on the sidelines of a session of Taskforce against Smuggling Goods and Foreign Exchange, held at the venue of the Interior Ministry, aand put the total value of inbound and outbound smuggling products in the country at $12 billion.

He went on to say that frontiersmen have established goods cooperation and collaboration with the Ministry of Oil in the field of exports of oil products.

MNA/