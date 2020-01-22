20 drug trafficking bands dismantled in Zanjan Prov.

Deputy Police Chief of Zanjan Province Colonel Iraj Khanipour made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the figure indicates an 11% growth in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

Over 1.3 tons of different illicit drugs have been seized by police forces in the past ten months to December 22, he added, saying that the level of drug confiscation has increased by 6% compared to the corresponding period last year.

2,781 culprits have been arrested and 402 vehicles and motorcycles seized in the last 10 months, he said.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

