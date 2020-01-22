  1. Economy
22 January 2020 - 19:59

FDI at 32% growth in 9 months despite US sanctions: Economy min.

FDI at 32% growth in 9 months despite US sanctions: Economy min.

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Farhad Dejpasand said on Wed. that Iran’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) registered a 32 percent growth in the first nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22) as compared to the same period of last year.

In spite of US sanctions imposed against the country, Iran’s attraction of foreign investment in the same period increased, showing a 32 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Dejpasand highlighted.

Also, non-oil export volume of the country recorded a 20 percent growth in 10 months of the current year (from March 21 to Jan. 22), he added.

Given the above issue, Iran’s foreign trade volume in the current year was similar to the last year’s corresponding period, the economy minister added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the good capacities of the country in geographical terms and mineral capacities as well as human resources and added, “we need to create a sea change in using physical, human and financial resources in order to get proper status in terms of social welfare indicators, inflation control and unemployment rate.”

He further noted that 85 to 90 percent of financing economy is done through banking system and said, “banks should play a role in attracting and guiding the modern technologies.”

“We should use social and human capitals in the best way possible in line with realizing objectives of resistance economy using the modern technologies.”

MNA/2187523

News Code 154855

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News