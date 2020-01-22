FDI at 32% growth in 9 months despite US sanctions: Economy min.

In spite of US sanctions imposed against the country, Iran’s attraction of foreign investment in the same period increased, showing a 32 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Dejpasand highlighted.

Also, non-oil export volume of the country recorded a 20 percent growth in 10 months of the current year (from March 21 to Jan. 22), he added.

Given the above issue, Iran’s foreign trade volume in the current year was similar to the last year’s corresponding period, the economy minister added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the good capacities of the country in geographical terms and mineral capacities as well as human resources and added, “we need to create a sea change in using physical, human and financial resources in order to get proper status in terms of social welfare indicators, inflation control and unemployment rate.”

He further noted that 85 to 90 percent of financing economy is done through banking system and said, “banks should play a role in attracting and guiding the modern technologies.”

“We should use social and human capitals in the best way possible in line with realizing objectives of resistance economy using the modern technologies.”

