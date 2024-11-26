Iran calls on UNSC to slap comprehensive sanctions on Israel

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks during a UN meeting that addressed the issue of international adherence to the world body’s charter at The Hague on Monday.

He called on the Security Council to take “immediate” action towards deploying the punitive measures under Chapter VII of the charter, which obliges action against standing threats to peace.

“All governments should stop short of engaging in any economic, military, and arms cooperation with this regime,” the official asserted, according to PressTV.

Gharibabadi strongly criticized the council’s failure in the face of the regime and its atrocities, citing the catastrophic situation across the Palestinian territories, which was worsening every moment.

“The Security Council has, due to the United States unconditioned support for the Israeli regime, failed to stop the Zionist regime’s war machine,” noted the senior diplomat.

“Through its instances of untrammeled support, the US is complicit in the atrocities and, together with the regime [itself], is responsible for its contravention of the international law and the losses of life that it has caused.”

He advised against indefinite self-restraint in the face of the regime’s provocations at a time, when it was expanding its aggression to Lebanon.

Such inaction “leads the region towards irreversible tensions. Such provocations and savagery should not weaken our collective will to stop the regime.”

Gharibabadi called for the re-establishment of the rule of law and administration of justice concerning the regime towards cessation of its genocidal attacks and occupation.

MP/