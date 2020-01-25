Technology investors of eight countries to convene in Iran on Feb. 4-5

Chief Executive of Iranian International Market Techno Company Mohammad Reza Hosseini made the remarks on Sat. in a news briefing in the 2nd 2020 Technology Investment Meeting (TIM) and added, “the environment dominating the country with regards to the US cruel sanctions imposed against the country, significance of presence of foreign investors in the country and the need for financial exchanges between countries of this network will diminish the effect of US sanctions imposed against Iran through setting up joint funds between member states, he emphasized.

A number of 20 foreign investors and 100 domestic investors will convene in this prestigious event, he said, adding, “organizing this meeting internationally and participation of investors and entrepreneurs from various countries will pave suitable ways for technological companies, domestic entrepreneurs and investors to expand their communications network and exchange their views in relevant issues, he stated.

The 2nd edition of Technology Investment Meeting (TIM) will be held in Pardis Technology Park on Feb. 4-5.

