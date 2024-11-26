Turkish president vows unwavering support for Palestine

"We will support our brothers and sisters with all our might and means until the genocide is ended and Gaza and Palestine are completely liberated," the TRT Haber television channel quoted him as saying after a cabinet meeting.

According to Erdogan, Ankara is backing Palestine at all international venues.

"In these trying times, we are trying to fulfill our brotherly duty to the Palestinian people, Palestine’s oppressed population. The circle around [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his network of killers is tightening. The International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Netanyahu and [former wefense minister Yoav] Gallant are a very bold step on this track," the Turkish leader stressed.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, and his former war minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of crimes against humanity during the 13-month war in Gaza.

The warrants said there was reason to believe Netanyahu and Gallant have used “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid, and that they have intentionally targeted civilians in Gaza.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

