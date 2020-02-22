FDI hits $831mn in nine months

Totally, 50 cases of foreign investment were made in the nine months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2018), the rate of which hit 70 in the nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2019).

The aforementioned figures show that the number of foreign investments made in the country has experienced a 40 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Total volume of foreign investment made in the nine months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2018) hit $837 million while this rate in the nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2019) hit $831 million, indicating a 0.6% decline as compared to the same period of last year.

