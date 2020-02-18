Iran’s foreign trade value hits $79bn in 11 months: Economy min.

In spite of the toughest sanctions imposed against the country, $39 and $40 billion worth of products were exported and imported into the country respectively, showing good growth as compared t the last year’s corresponding period.

He made the remarks on Tue. in a meeting of Dialogue Council between Public and Private Sectors and added, “under sanctions, the country managed to export $39 billion worth of products during 11 months.”

Noting the $79 billion worth of foreign trade value in the country, Dejpasand added, “of this amount, 85 percent belongs to the imports of capital-oriented and intermediary products as required by domestic importers.”

The Ministry of Economy has taken effective steps to solve problems facing producers, he said, adding, “facilitating trade and business activity is the main duty of the government, so, suitable ways should be provided in the country for booming domestic production.”

