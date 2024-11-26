  1. World
Nov 26, 2024, 10:16 AM

Lebanon facing deadliest period in decades: UN agency

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Lebanon is going through its deadliest period in decades due to Israel and Hezbollah conflicts, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"The UN aid coordination office, OCHA, warned that Lebanon is facing its deadliest period in decades, with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis affecting more than a million people," according to TASS.

On average, 250 people have been killed every week this month, bringing the death toll to more than 3,700 since the escalation of conflicts in October 2023, OCHA added.

