Lebanon facing deadliest period in decades: UN agency

"The UN aid coordination office, OCHA, warned that Lebanon is facing its deadliest period in decades, with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis affecting more than a million people," according to TASS.

"The UN aid coordination office, OCHA, warned that Lebanon is facing its deadliest period in decades, with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis affecting more than a million people," the agency pointed out.

On average, 250 people have been killed every week this month, bringing the death toll to more than 3,700 since the escalation of conflicts in October 2023, OCHA added.

SD/