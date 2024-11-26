North Korea dismantles power lines on border with South Korea

According to Yonhap, soldiers of the Korean People's Army have been dismantling power lines at some sections between transmission towers along the Gyeongui line since Sunday. The South Korean servicemen speculate that the transmission line supports, which have been out of service since June 2020 when the power supply was cut after the bombing of the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong, will also be dismantled soon.

The news agency pointed out that the power lines were built by the South Korean side. Forty-eight towers were installed to supply electricity to the industrial complex, 15 of which are located in North Korean territory. The complex was shut down in 2016.

On October 15, North Korea blew up railroads and roads leading to South Korea. Pyongyang said it planned to "turn the southern border into a fortress." North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized that blowing up the roads symbolized not only the physical cessation of land communication, but also the rejection of the idea of reunification of the Korean Peninsula.

MP/PR