Germany says talks with Iran will include nuclear issue

“I can confirm that a meeting at the level of officials and political directors on the subject of, among other things, the nuclear issue is in the cards,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told a press briefing in Berlin, according to Anadolu Agency.

“You know that we’re concerned about a lot of things about Iran. That is Iran's regional role.... Of course, there is also the concern about the Iranian nuclear program. So this is a conversation where we have a channel to make our position clear, so to speak,” he added.

Wagner would not say when and where the E3-Iran talks would actually take place.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that deputy foreign ministers from the four countries will meet on Friday to discuss "bilateral, regional, and nuclear matters.”

However, he also did not specify the venue for the talks.

Earlier, Japan’s Kyodo News, which first reported that the meeting would take place, said that it would be held in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday.

MNA