US will not join Iran-E3 talks in Geneva

During the Department Press Briefing on Monday, Miller emphasized that the United States will not participate in the Iran-E3 talks in Geneva, adding that the US is closely coordinating with its E3 partners regarding Iran’s full implementation of its nuclear safeguard obligations.

He further noted that they continue to closely coordinate with the Governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he accused Iran of further escalating the conflict and called on Iran to not respond to Israel in any way.

In response to the question about a new assessment of Iran’s readiness to retaliate against Israel, Miller added that they do not have a new assessment on this case.

