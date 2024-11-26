  1. Politics
Nov 26, 2024, 10:00 AM

US will not join Iran-E3 talks in Geneva

US will not join Iran-E3 talks in Geneva

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has stated that the United States will not participate in the Iran-E3 talks in Geneva on November 29.

During the Department Press Briefing on Monday, Miller emphasized that the United States will not participate in the Iran-E3 talks in Geneva, adding that the US is closely coordinating with its E3 partners regarding Iran’s full implementation of its nuclear safeguard obligations.

He further noted that they continue to closely coordinate with the Governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he accused Iran of further escalating the conflict and called on Iran to not respond to Israel in any way.

In response to the question about a new assessment of Iran’s readiness to retaliate against Israel, Miller added that they do not have a new assessment on this case.

AMK/IRN85671008

News ID 224915

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News