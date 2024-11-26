US Justice Department drops federal cases against Trump

"Today's decision by the Department of Justice ends the unconstitutional federal cases against President Trump, and is a major victory for the rule of law," he claimed, TASS reported.

So far, the federal charges against Trump have centered on alleged interference in the 2020 election and mishandling of classified documents.

Meanwhile, on Monday, US Special Counsel Jack Smith asked a federal court to halt proceedings over Donald Trump's alleged January 2021 attempt to remain in power despite losing the US presidential election.

