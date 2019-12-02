  1. Economy
2 December 2019 - 11:36

FDI in industrial sector hits 26% growth in seven months

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicate that $784.6 million worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was approved for 55 industrial, mineral and trade projects in the seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Oct. 22), showing a 26.1 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In the same direction, $622.3 million worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was approved for 43 mineral and industrial projects in the seven months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Oct. 22, 2018), showing a 27.9 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, $762.6 million worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was approved in mineral and industrial projects in the first six months of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).

The statistics showed that $22 million worth of FDI was approved in Iranian month of Mehr (Sept. 21 – Oct. 22).

