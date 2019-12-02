FDI in industrial sector hits 26% growth in seven months

In the same direction, $622.3 million worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was approved for 43 mineral and industrial projects in the seven months of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Oct. 22, 2018), showing a 27.9 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, $762.6 million worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was approved in mineral and industrial projects in the first six months of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).

The statistics showed that $22 million worth of FDI was approved in Iranian month of Mehr (Sept. 21 – Oct. 22).

