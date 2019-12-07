Trade exchange volume between Iran, S Africa at below $100mn

He made the remarks on Fri. and termed political relations between the two countries of Iran and South Africa “positive and satisfactory”.

In tandem with political ties of the two countries, it is expected that economic relations between Iran and South Africa will improve, he emphasized.

He put the value of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in South Africa in 2018 at over $135 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stated, “the two countries of Iran and South Africa enjoy high potentials and capacities for promoting economic relations.”

For this purpose, ICCIMA set up a joint committee between Iran and South Africa once again to strengthen trade and economic activities bilaterally, he stressed.

Paving suitable transit and transport facilities requires materializing export objective between Iran and South Africa, he emphasized.

Unofficial statistics put trade volume exchanged between Iran and South Africa in the first six months of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22) at $43 million, showing a 59% hike as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

