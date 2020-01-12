1.2 tons of drugs seized in Yazd

Second Brigadier General Mohammadreza Mir-Heidari said that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces traced the haul of the illicit drugs in a sedan, which was destined for the northern parts of Iran.

According to him, the consignment included 850 kilograms of opium and 430 kilograms of morphine.

The offender was also captured during the operation, he added.

The police chief noted that the illegal load had entered Yazd from the southeastern parts of the country, which borders Afghanistan.

A total of 27,000 kilograms of different drugs have been captured in the province since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started in March 2019).

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade has also claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

