‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ to vie at 70th Berlin intl. filmfest.

The film will have its European premiere at the Berlinale Generation section (14plus) of the festival. This section is a competitive program dedicated to young audiences. Headed by Maryanne Redpath since 2008, the selection in Berlinale Generation focuses on films that, in their narratives and cinematic languages, take young people seriously.

‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness' depicts the future of a young woman facing retributive justice play out live on the country’s most popular reality show.

The film is a joint production between Iran, France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Lebanon.

The 2020 Berlinale marks the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival. The anniversary festival will be held on February 20 - March 01, 2020.

