'The Kites' goes to Berlinale's Generation

The program of the 43rd Generation includes 59 competition entries, including 29 world premieres and eleven debut films from 34 countries and a share of female directors reaching 58%, according to the event's organizers.

The Iranian short film 'The Kites', directed by Seyed Payam Hosseini, will have its world premiere at the Generation section (Kplus) of the festival. This section is a competitive program dedicated to young audiences. Headed by Maryanne Redpath since 2008, the selection in Berlinale Generation focuses on films that, in their narratives and cinematic languages, take young people seriously.

'The Kites' is the story of a young girl whose kite flies away on the slope of a river valley along the Iraqi-Iranian border of Kurdistan. She calls three boys for help. However, the children are not only separated by the river valley, but also by the explosive legacies of past wars.

“A keen and open eye, the questioning of conventions and the often dramatic transgressions of borders make the films in the Generation programme particularly powerful: in their stories and topics, but also in their film language,” says head of Generation Maryanne Redpath.

Other Iranian films accepted into the Generation this year are 'White Winged Horse' by Mahyar Mandegar, and ‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ by Masoud Bakhshi.

MS/4834708