'White Winged Horse' to vie at Berlinale's Generation

The program of the 43rd Generation includes 59 competition entries, including 29 world premieres and eleven debut films from 34 countries and a share of female directors reaching 58%, according to the event's organizers.

The Iranian short film 'White Winged Horse' by Mahyar Mandegar will have its world premiere at the Generation section (14plus) of the festival. This section is a competitive program dedicated to young audiences. Headed by Maryanne Redpath since 2008, the selection in Berlinale Generation focuses on films that, in their narratives and cinematic languages, take young people seriously.

“A keen and open eye, the questioning of conventions and the often dramatic transgressions of borders make the films in the Generation programme particularly powerful: in their stories and topics, but also in their film language,” says head of Generation Maryanne Redpath.

'White Winged Horse' narrates the story of a man returning to his Iranian hometown, which was destroyed in the war 20 years ago. He is searching for his childhood sweetheart who had promised him eternal love – if he were to return as a white-winged horse. Past and present overlap in the poetic memory and imagination of the boy he once was.

The section also includes an Iranian feature, ‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ by Iranian director Masoud Bakhshi.

The 2020 Berlinale marks the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival. The anniversary festival will be held on February 20 - March 01, 2020.

