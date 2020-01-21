Bulgaria to host Iranian Movie Night

Iranian Movie Night will be held in a special ceremony in Sofia Cinema House on January 24.

'Castle of Dreams', directed by Reza Mirkarimi is scheduled to go on screen at this night.

Mirkarimi's feature is about a 42-year-old man, Jalal, who murders a family in a car crash. The murder, however, is considered as involuntary manslaughter in court.

‘Castle of Dreams’ is Mirkarimi’s ninth feature film as director and his first cooperation with Hamed Behdad.

It has recently won three top prizes in its first international screening at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival in China, including the Golden Goblet prize for best film, best director prize for Reza Mirkarimi, and the best actor award for Hamed Behdad, which he shared with Chang Feng for 'The Return' (China).

The feature has also won the best director and best feature awards at the 13th Batumi International Art-House Film Festival (BIAFF) in Georgia.

The 12th International Sofia MENAR Film Festival (the Middle East and North Africa Film Festival) is also currently being held in Bulgaria, screening Iranian movies from Jan. 14 to 30.

Iranian features such as “Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mir Karimi, “Weightlessness” by Mehdi Fard Ghaderi, “Pastarioni” by Soheil Movafagh, “Underwater Cypress” by Mohammad Ali Bashe Ahangar, and “Domino” by Laleh Barzegar will be screened in different cinemas in Sofia, Bulgaria.

