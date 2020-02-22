‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ to be presented at Berlinale film market

The documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, directed by Mahmoudreza Sani and produced by Behrouz Neshan, is the latest narrative on the late, world-renowned Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

The piece attempts to depict Kiarostami’s worldview and his perspective on life and cinema.

Sani’s documentary has taken part in a number of international film festivals and won the best feature-length documentary award at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

This year’s Berlin International Film Festival is also featuring a number of Iranian titles in its Generation section, including 'White Winged Horse' by Mahyar Mandegar, 'The Kites' by Seyed Payam Hosseini, and ‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ by Masoud Bakhshi.

The 2020 Berlinale kicked off on February 20 and will run through March 01.

MS/4858463