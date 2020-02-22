  1. Culture
22 February 2020 - 08:59

‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ to be presented at Berlinale film market

‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ to be presented at Berlinale film market

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, about the world-renowned filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, will be presented for the first time at the film market of the 70th edition of Berlin International Film Festival in Germany.

The documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, directed by Mahmoudreza Sani and produced by Behrouz Neshan, is the latest narrative on the late, world-renowned Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

The piece attempts to depict Kiarostami’s worldview and his perspective on life and cinema.

Sani’s documentary has taken part in a number of international film festivals and won the best feature-length documentary award at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

This year’s Berlin International Film Festival is also featuring a number of Iranian titles in its Generation section, including 'White Winged Horse' by Mahyar Mandegar, 'The Kites' by Seyed Payam Hosseini, and ‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ by Masoud Bakhshi.

The 2020 Berlinale kicked off on February 20 and will run through March 01.

MS/4858463

News Code 155872
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News