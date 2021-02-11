Iran’s 1st acclaimed film advanced in 2021 Berlin Intl. Film

Berlin International Film Festival “Berlinale” has unveiled some of the films which will be screened in this edition of the festival and named the Iranian film “Final Zone” made by Pardia Yadegari and Ehsan Mir-Hosseini in “Encounters” Section.

This film, which is a joint product of Iran and Germany, has advanced as an acclaimed Iranian film in this prestigious festival.

Earlier, the movie "The First Snow" starring Shahab Hosseini was introduced in the "Ka Plus Generation" section. This film from Finland is in this section which is allocated for teenagers.

The main competitive section of ‘the Berlinale’ has not yet announced its attendees. There are usually about 20 films competing in this category, which are selected from the Best of the Year.

In the "Berlinale Series" section, 6 films, 12 films I “Encounters” section (with one film from Iran), 20 films in Berlinale short film, 19 films in panorama section, 17 films om forum session, 29 films in expanded forum, 15 films in generation, 6 films in German cinema perspective and 27 films in retrospective section from American cinema have been introduced.

The 71st Berlin Film Festival will be held virtually and physically in two stages, winter and summer. The first stage of the festival will be held from March 1 to 5.

