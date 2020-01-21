‘Wishbone’ goes to CinemaLab filmfest. in Colombia

Directed by Ali Atshani, ‘Wishbone’ compares and contrasts the ups and downs experienced by a fired coach who met a girl with whom he had a relationship several years prior.

The Iranian film has been accepted into the final lineup of the first edition of CinemaLab Film Festival in Colombia.

'Wishbone' has already taken home numerous awards including the Best Cinematic Film at the 3rd edition of the London Independent Filmmakers Association Festival, Best Director Award at the WIND International Film Festival and has attended the 35th edition of the Fajr Film Festival Perspective section in Iran.

The cast includes famous Iranian actor, Hossein Yari, and actress, Mitra Hajjar.

The first edition of CinemaLab festival will be held on January 30 – February 4, 2020.

