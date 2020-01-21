‘The Alien’ goes to Berlin Intl. Filmfest.

The Berlin International Film Festival has revealed the 35 films in this year’s Forum line-up, including 28 world premieres.

Directed by Nader Saeivar and produced by Mastaneh Mohajer, ‘The Alien’ has also been selected for Forum category at Berlinale.

Forum category is an independent section of the festival, organized by Arsenal – Institute for Film and Video Art, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

This intermeshing of old and new runs throughout the selection. The category offers challenging and thought-provoking films that bring together cinema with the visual arts, theatre, and literature. Many of the 35 films in this year’s program — 28 of which are world premieres — are distinguished by how they navigate between past and present.

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival will begin on February 20, 2020, and end on March 1.

