‘Family Relations’ to go on screen at DocPoint Filmfest. in Finland

‘Family Relations’ is about Haji Baba with his children and their strange relations. All the members of the large Iranian family are against the father and the director tries to stay on top of the jungle of different statements.

DocPoint – Helsinki Documentary Film Festival is non-competitive. The international program is selected by invitation only, there is no open submission. The festival mainly presents recently released creative feature documentary films which have not been screened in Finland prior to the festival nor are available online. The international program is curated and by invitation only and will focus on mid and feature-length films.

The 19th edition of DocPoint will be held on 27 January – 2 February 2020 in Helsinki.

