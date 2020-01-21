‘The Simple Relationship’ goes to BeBop Channel Content fest. in US

‘The Simple Relationship’ addresses a common issue from two different perspectives.

Written and directed by Shahin Heidari, the Iranian short film will take part at the first edition of the BeBop Channel Content Festival in Harlem, the US.

The BeBop Channel Content Festival is a unique festival that rewards its officially selected films and web series with Stock Grants, according to the event’s organizers.

The festival will take place in multiple locations in Harlem over a four-day period in June (4th to 7th), including outdoor events and screenings.

