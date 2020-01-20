‘The Feast of the Goat’ wins at Dhaka filmfest. in Bangladesh

‘The Feast of the Goat’ is about nine-year-old boy Saeed, who is trying to stop his father from sacrificing his goat for a religious tradition.

Directed by Saeed Zamanian, the short film received an honorable mention in the 'Best Short fiction in Spiritual Film Section' of the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh.

The 18th DIFF was held from 11 to 19 January 2020. The general theme of the festival was ‘Better Film, Better Audience, and Better Society’.

DIFF aims at creating a better understanding of the films of the world in an atmosphere of appreciation of the film culture and to move towards excellence of the motion picture art and industry, according to the event’s organizers.

MS/