‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’ wins award at Dhaka filmfest.

Directed by Sahraa Karimi and produced by Katayoon Shahabi, ‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’ is the story of three Afghan women from different social backgrounds, living in Kabul who are facing a big challenge in their lives. Hava, a traditional pregnant woman whom no one cares about, is living with her father and mother in law. Her only joy is talking to the baby in her belly. Maryam, an educated TV news reporter, is about to get a divorce from her unfaithful husband but finds out she is pregnant. Ayesha, an 18-year old girl accepts to marry her cousin because she is pregnant from her boyfriend who disappears after hearing the news. Each of them has to solve her problem by herself for the first time.

Hasiba Ebrahimi, Arezoo Ariapoor, and Fereshta Afshar each received the best actress award of the festival.

The 18th DIFF was held from 11 to 19 January 2020. The general theme of the festival was ‘Better Film, Better Audience, and Better Society’.

DIFF aims at creating a better understanding of the films of the world in an atmosphere of appreciation of the film culture and to move towards excellence of the motion picture art and industry, according to the event’s organizers.

