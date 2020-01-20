Brig. Gen. Gha’ani appointed new IRGC Quds Force commander officially

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Leader’s Representative in IRGC Hojjatoleslam Haji Sadeghi, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami, Army Commander Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Police Chief Brigadier General Ashtari, senior commanders of IRGC and two sons of the Martyr Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

In this ceremony, the decree of appointment of Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi, as the new deputy commander of IRGC Quds Force, which IRGC chief has issued it, was awarded to him.

MNA/4830504