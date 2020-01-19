  1. Politics
IRGC representatives to brief parl. national security committee on plane crash

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee will hold a joint session today with the representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to address the Ukrainian plane incident, the committee’s spokesman said.

Hossein Naghavi Hosseini said the meeting will be attended by representatives of IRGC, the elite force’s Aerospace division and the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force.

He noted that the meeting will focus on the details of the crash to clarify different aspects of the incident.

A Ukrainian plane with 176 people on board was unintentionally downed near the capital city of Tehran on January 8 by IRGC Aerospace amid the heightened tensions between Iran and the US in the past weeks. The victims include mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, and four British nationals.

The incident came hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two American military bases in neighboring Iraq to respond to the US assassination of a senior Iranian military commander in the Arab country earlier this month.

Iranian military forces have accepted full responsibility for the mistake, saying it was largely unavoidable due to high tensions that existed at the time.

